Japan January foreign reserves rise to $1.279 trln

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.28 trillion at the end of January, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars) END-JANUARY END-DECEMBER END-NOVEMBER YEAR AGO TOTAL 1,279.297 1,270.975 1,258.264 1,268.535