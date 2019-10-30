Corrections News
October 30, 2019 / 3:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Hit to Japan consumption by sales tax hike unlikely to be as bad as 2014 – Moody’s

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in the first paragraph to Wednesday)

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s consumption is unlikely to be hit as hard from October’s sales tax hike as it was by the previous hike in 2014, a senior official at rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Japan’s credit profile remains quite resilient amid expectations of a global cyclical slowdown over the next year or so, said Christian de Guzman, a senior vice president of sovereign ratings at Moody’s.

Japan’s national sales tax hike to 10% from 8% kicked in on Oct. 1.

It was the first time the levy was hiked since April 2014, when it was raised to 8% from 5%.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below