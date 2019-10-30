REFILE-Hit to Japan consumption by sales tax hike unlikely to be as bad as 2014 – Moody’s

(Corrects day in the first paragraph to Wednesday)

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s consumption is unlikely to be hit as hard from October’s sales tax hike as it was by the previous hike in 2014, a senior official at rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Japan’s credit profile remains quite resilient amid expectations of a global cyclical slowdown over the next year or so, said Christian de Guzman, a senior vice president of sovereign ratings at Moody’s.

Japan’s national sales tax hike to 10% from 8% kicked in on Oct. 1.

It was the first time the levy was hiked since April 2014, when it was raised to 8% from 5%.