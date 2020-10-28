Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Japan Sept retail sales fall 8.7% year/year - govt

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales fell 8.7% in September from a year earlier, down for a seventh straight month, government data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic kept a lid on consumers’ shopping appetite.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 7.7% drop.

here (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

