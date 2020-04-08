Healthcare
April 8, 2020 / 5:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's service sector sentiment plummets in March - govt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index plunged in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak prompted travel bans and social distancing policies hurt consumption.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions dropped to 14.2 from 27.4 in February. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below