Japan ruling coalition calls for Y10-trln spending in extra budget -Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling coalition executives have agreed to urge the government to compile a supplementary budget with spending sized at 10 trillion yen ($92.20 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The spending will include costs for disaster relief from a string of typhoons that struck Japan earlier this year and funding to help farmers cope with any fallout from a U.S.-Japan trade deal that opens up some markets to U.S. products, the paper said.

The agreement was made between senior officials of Japan’s ruling coalition on Wednesday, the Nikkei said.