UPDATE 2-Japan's April household spending rises faster than expected

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s household spending soared in April, official figures showed on Friday, although the gains were mostly driven by base effects from last year’s pandemic-driven slump.

An extension of state of emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other major areas is hurting the outlook for Japan’s economy, which already fell back into contraction in the first quarter due to weak consumer and business spending.

Household spending rose 13.0% year-on-year in April, after a 6.2% rise in March, government data showed, and was stronger than a median market forecast for a 9.3% gain in a Reuters poll.

The jump was largely a rebound from a sharp contraction in April last year, when household spending slumped 11.1% year-on-year when consumer activity was greatly impacted by a nationwide coronavirus emergency, the country’s first.

It marked the steepest year-on-year rise since comparable monthly data became available in January 2001, a government official said.

“The current state of emergency started from April 25 so its impact on spending was not so big,” said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

“It only affected spending in the last week of April, but its impact may be a bit larger in May.”

The month-on-month figures posted a small 0.1% rise, compared with a forecast of a 2.2% decline.

Spending on items that suffered heavily from the first state of emergency last year rebounded, such as cars and gasoline, formal clothing, beauty salons and commuter rail passes.

While the rise was larger-than-expected, it was unlikely to dispel worries that Japan will lag recoveries seen in other major economies, with data on Thursday showing activity in the services sector shrank at a faster pace in May due to the impact from the emergency curbs.

Some analysts are worried the world’s third-largest economy may slide back into recession in the current quarter, defined as two straight quarters of contraction, as weakness in consumer sentiment persists longer than originally thought.

But others say it remains too early to tell whether the country’s second-quarter economic growth will turn negative due to the extended emergency curbs, saying they are suppressing consumer spending less than previously was the case. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)