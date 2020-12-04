Japan to set up subsidies for regional banks to cope with COVID-19: draft

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will establish subsidies for regional banks that shore up their core strength through mergers and integration as part of efforts to revive regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, a draft stimulus package seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
The draft stimulus package is expected to be finalised and approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet on Dec. 8.
Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
