October 22, 2018 / 2:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan govt wants greater competition among wireless carriers -Suga

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese government wants competition to accelerate among the country’s cellphone carriers before next October, when e-commerce company Rakuten Inc plans to enter the market, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

“Until then, we want competition to accelerate and the three companies’ market domination needs to be eliminated,” said Suga, who has called on carriers to lower prices to ease the burden on consumers.

Japan’s top three mobile phone carriers are NTT DoCoMo , KDDI and SoftBank Group. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

