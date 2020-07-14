TABLE-Pandemic-induced demand slump keeps Japan business confidence depressed

(Click on for main story) TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese business confidence remained depressed in July as the coronavirus crisis pushed the global economy into a steep downturn and left firms struggling with weak overseas and domestic demand, the Reuters Tankan survey showed on Wednesday. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2020 OCT (f'cast) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (-32) -44 -46 -44 -30 -20 -5 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (-38) -49 -42 -45 -37 -29 -20 - Textiles/paper (-38) -54 -38 -55 -42 -38 -17 - Chemicals (-18) -50 -33 -31 -20 -13 -23 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-50) -12 -22 -37 -25 -12 0 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-63) -75 -88 -71 -75 -71 -43 (Manufactured products) (-28) -41 -48 -44 -26 -16 +1 - Food (+10) -20 -27 -40 -9 -27 0 - Metal products/machinery (-25) -45 -36 -52 -37 -19 +4 - Electric machinery (-16) -26 -35 -21 -20 -10 +5 - Autos/transport equipment(-67) -67 -80 -70 -45 -20 0 - Precision machinery/others(-50) -50 -71 -47 -20 -6 -7 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (-16) -26 -32 -36 -23 -10 +15 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (-7) -19 -12 -5 +4 +16 +22 - Retail/wholesale (-21) -15 -37 -44 -31 -37 -5 - Wholesalers (-25) -35 -60 -48 -27 -44 -5 - Retailers (-16) +5 -11 -41 -35 -30 -5 - Information/communications(+36) +36 +23 +25 +23 +55 +50 - Transport/utility (-33) -47 -50 -44 -37 -39 +9 - Other services (-33) -67 -60 -77 -53 0 +23 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- OCT 2020 (forecast) (-32) - (-16) - SEP - (-27) - (-14) AUG - - - - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Shri Navaratnam)