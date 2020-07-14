Market News
TABLE-Pandemic-induced demand slump keeps Japan business confidence depressed

    TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese business confidence
remained depressed in July as the coronavirus crisis pushed the
global economy into a steep downturn and left firms struggling
with weak overseas and domestic demand, the Reuters Tankan
survey showed on Wednesday.             
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

                      2020
                      OCT (f'cast)  JUL  JUN  MAY  APR  MAR  FEB
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (-32)  -44  -46  -44  -30  -20   -5
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (-38)  -49  -42  -45  -37  -29  -20
  - Textiles/paper           (-38)  -54  -38  -55  -42  -38  -17
  - Chemicals                (-18)  -50  -33  -31  -20  -13  -23
  - Oil refinery/ceramics    (-50)  -12  -22  -37  -25  -12    0
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-63)  -75  -88  -71  -75  -71  -43
 (Manufactured products)     (-28)  -41  -48  -44  -26  -16   +1
  - Food                     (+10)  -20  -27  -40   -9  -27    0
  - Metal products/machinery (-25)  -45  -36  -52  -37  -19   +4
  - Electric machinery       (-16)  -26  -35  -21  -20  -10   +5
  - Autos/transport equipment(-67)  -67  -80  -70  -45  -20    0
  - Precision machinery/others(-50) -50  -71  -47  -20   -6   -7
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS           (-16)  -26  -32  -36  -23  -10  +15
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction (-7)   -19  -12   -5   +4  +16  +22
  - Retail/wholesale         (-21)  -15  -37  -44  -31  -37   -5
  - Wholesalers              (-25)  -35  -60  -48  -27  -44   -5
  - Retailers                (-16)   +5  -11  -41  -35  -30   -5
  - Information/communications(+36) +36  +23  +25  +23  +55  +50
  - Transport/utility        (-33)  -47  -50  -44  -37  -39   +9
  - Other services           (-33)  -67  -60  -77  -53    0  +23
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ             RTRS     BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 OCT 2020 (forecast)   (-32)     -              (-16)     - 
 SEP                     -     (-27)              -     (-14)
 AUG                     -       -                -       -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      - 
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
