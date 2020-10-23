Japan minister to unveil plan for cutting cellphone charges - Jiji

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Ryota Takeda will announce a plan next week on promotoing competition in order to cut cellphone charges, Jiji news agency said on Friday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed Takeda in September to consider ways to cut charges, after calling earlier that month for such fees to be cut about 40% from current levels.
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.