CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan manufacturers' sentiment improves in July - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers'
confidence improved in July, the Reuters Tankan poll found, as
export-reliant firms benefited from a recovery of global demand.
    Sentiment among services firms turned sour, however, amid
worries about the fallout from the imposition of a fresh state
of emergency for Tokyo to counter the spread of coronavirus
infections.  
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
    
                      2021                              2020
                      OCT (f'cast)  JUL  JUN  MAY  APR  MAR  FEB
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (+28)  +25  +22  +21  +13   +6   +3
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (+18)  +18  +13  +14   +4    0    0
  - Textiles/paper            (-8)  -17  -25  -25  -17  -42  -33
  - Chemicals                (+33)  +44  +53  +53  +32  +33  +29
  - Oil refinery/ceramics    (+33)  +22  +13  +17  +14  +17  +14
  - Steel/nonferrous metals   (+9)   +9  -25   -9  -30  -20  -22
 (Manufactured products)     (+34)  +29  +27  +24  +18  +10   +3
  - Food                      (+9)   +9    0    0    0    0  +18
  - Metal products/machinery (+54)  +43  +45  +34  +15   +9  +12
  - Electric machinery       (+24)  +19  +35  +37  +21  +15   +5
  - Autos/transport equipment(+38)  +46  +30  +16  +30  +16   -7
  - Precision machinery/others(+25) +17  +12  +15  +17   +6  -11
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS            (+8)   -3    0   +2   -3   -5   -7
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction  (+5)   +5    0    0   +4   +5   +5
  - Retail/wholesale         (+15)    0   -5   -6   -3   -6  -13
  - Wholesalers              (+19)   +6   +5   -5   -5  -26  -27
  - Retailers                (+11)   -5  -22   -9    0  +23   +8
  - Information/communications(+43) +36  +60  +60  +64  +42  +44
  - Transport/utility        (+19)    0   +5  +12  -21  -10   -5
  - Other services           (-21)  -32  -25  -19  -27  -35  -32
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ              RTRS    BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 OCT 2021 (forecast)   (+28)     -               (+8)     -
 SEPT                    -     (+13)              -      (+3)
 AUG                     -       -                -       -
 JULY                   +25      -                -3      -
 JUNE                   +22     +14               0       +1
 MAY                    +21      -                +2      -
 APR                    +13      -                -3      -    
 MAR                     +6      +5               -5      -1
 FEB                     +3      -                -7      -
 JAN                     -1      -               -11      -
 DEC 2020                -9     -10               -4      -5
 NOV                    -13      -               -13      -
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      -
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      -
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------




 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)
