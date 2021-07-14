CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan manufacturers' sentiment improves in July - Reuters Tankan

(Corrects steel/nonferrous metals Oct f'cast data to +9 from -9) TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' confidence improved in July, the Reuters Tankan poll found, as export-reliant firms benefited from a recovery of global demand. Sentiment among services firms turned sour, however, amid worries about the fallout from the imposition of a fresh state of emergency for Tokyo to counter the spread of coronavirus infections. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2021 2020 OCT (f'cast) JUL JUN MAY APR MAR FEB =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+28) +25 +22 +21 +13 +6 +3 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+18) +18 +13 +14 +4 0 0 - Textiles/paper (-8) -17 -25 -25 -17 -42 -33 - Chemicals (+33) +44 +53 +53 +32 +33 +29 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+33) +22 +13 +17 +14 +17 +14 - Steel/nonferrous metals (+9) +9 -25 -9 -30 -20 -22 (Manufactured products) (+34) +29 +27 +24 +18 +10 +3 - Food (+9) +9 0 0 0 0 +18 - Metal products/machinery (+54) +43 +45 +34 +15 +9 +12 - Electric machinery (+24) +19 +35 +37 +21 +15 +5 - Autos/transport equipment(+38) +46 +30 +16 +30 +16 -7 - Precision machinery/others(+25) +17 +12 +15 +17 +6 -11 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+8) -3 0 +2 -3 -5 -7 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (+5) +5 0 0 +4 +5 +5 - Retail/wholesale (+15) 0 -5 -6 -3 -6 -13 - Wholesalers (+19) +6 +5 -5 -5 -26 -27 - Retailers (+11) -5 -22 -9 0 +23 +8 - Information/communications(+43) +36 +60 +60 +64 +42 +44 - Transport/utility (+19) 0 +5 +12 -21 -10 -5 - Other services (-21) -32 -25 -19 -27 -35 -32 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- OCT 2021 (forecast) (+28) - (+8) - SEPT - (+13) - (+3) AUG - - - - JULY +25 - -3 - JUNE +22 +14 0 +1 MAY +21 - +2 - APR +13 - -3 - MAR +6 +5 -5 -1 FEB +3 - -7 - JAN -1 - -11 - DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5 NOV -13 - -13 - OCT -26 - -16 - SEP -29 -27 -18 -12 AUG -33 - -23 - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)