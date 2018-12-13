Japan big manufacturers' sentiment steady in Q4 -BOJ tankan

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Confidence among large Japanese manufacturers held steady in December from three months ago, following three quarters of deterioration, the central bank’s closely watched “tankan” survey showed on Friday.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment came to plus 19 in December, the same reading as three months ago, the quarterly Bank of Japan survey showed. It beat the median estimate of plus 17 in a Reuters poll of economists.

The index is expected to deteriorate to plus 15 over the next three months.

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 14.3 percent in the financial year to March 2019, versus analysts’ median estimate of a 12.7 percent increase.

The tankan’s sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

Reuters POLL on the survey:

Survey results on the BOJ's website: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)