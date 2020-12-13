Japan business mood improves as pandemic pain eases - BOJ tankan

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japanese business sentiment improved in the three months to December, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Monday, a sign the economy was gradually emerging from the initial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment improved to minus 10 in December from minus 27 in September, the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” survey showed. It compared with a median market forecast of a minus 15 reading.

