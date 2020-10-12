TABLE-Japan business remains pessimistic in October - Reuters Tankan

(Click on JP/TAN1 for main story) TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturers remained pessimistic in October, in a sign of a slow recovery of the coronavirus-stricken economy, though some manufacturers expected the mood to stabilise in the months ahead, the Reuters Tankan survey showed. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2021 2020 JAN (f'cast) OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (-17) -26 -29 -33 -44 -46 -44 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (-27) -40 -40 -36 -49 -42 -45 - Textiles/paper (-45) -64 -45 -42 -54 -38 -55 - Chemicals (-9) -19 -25 -34 -50 -33 -31 - Oil refinery/ceramics (0) -14 -25 -14 -12 -22 -37 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-67) -78 -73 -57 -75 -88 -71 (Manufactured products) (-12) -19 -23 -35 -41 -48 -44 - Food (0) 0 0 -10 -20 -27 -40 - Metal products/machinery (0) -13 -22 -32 -45 -36 -52 - Electric machinery (-19) -14 -9 -22 -26 -35 -21 - Autos/transport equipment (-7) -23 -36 -64 -67 -80 -70 - Precision machinery/others(-43) -50 -47 -36 -50 -71 -47 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (-10) -16 -18 -23 -26 -32 -36 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (0) -8 -12 -13 -19 -12 -5 - Retail/wholesale (-19) -25 -22 -19 -15 -37 -44 - Wholesalers (-25) -40 -47 -50 -35 -60 -48 - Retailers (-13) -6 +6 +17 +5 -11 -41 - Information/communications(+42) +42 +38 +45 +36 +23 +25 - Transport/utility (-11) -26 -21 -44 -47 -50 -44 - Other services (-31) -36 -52 -54 -67 -60 -77 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- JAN 2021 (forecast) (-17) - (-10) - DEC 2020 - (-17) - (-11) NOV - - - - OCT -26 - -16 - SEP -29 -27 -18 -12 AUG -33 - -23 - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)