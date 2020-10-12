Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan business remains pessimistic in October - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

 (Click on JP/TAN1 for main story)
    TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturers remained
pessimistic in October, in a sign of a slow recovery of the
coronavirus-stricken economy, though some manufacturers expected
the mood to stabilise in the months ahead, the Reuters Tankan
survey showed.             
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

                      2021          2020
                      JAN (f'cast)  OCT  SEP  AUG  JUL  JUN  MAY
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (-17)  -26  -29  -33  -44  -46  -44
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (-27)  -40  -40  -36  -49  -42  -45
  - Textiles/paper           (-45)  -64  -45  -42  -54  -38  -55
  - Chemicals                 (-9)  -19  -25  -34  -50  -33  -31
  - Oil refinery/ceramics      (0)  -14  -25  -14  -12  -22  -37
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-67)  -78  -73  -57  -75  -88  -71
 (Manufactured products)     (-12)  -19  -23  -35  -41  -48  -44
  - Food                       (0)    0    0  -10  -20  -27  -40
  - Metal products/machinery   (0)  -13  -22  -32  -45  -36  -52
  - Electric machinery       (-19)  -14   -9  -22  -26  -35  -21
  - Autos/transport equipment (-7)  -23  -36  -64  -67  -80  -70
  - Precision machinery/others(-43) -50  -47  -36  -50  -71  -47
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS           (-10)  -16  -18  -23  -26  -32  -36
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction   (0)   -8  -12  -13  -19  -12   -5
  - Retail/wholesale         (-19)  -25  -22  -19  -15  -37  -44
  - Wholesalers              (-25)  -40  -47  -50  -35  -60  -48
  - Retailers                (-13)   -6   +6  +17   +5  -11  -41
  - Information/communications(+42) +42  +38  +45  +36  +23  +25
  - Transport/utility        (-11)  -26  -21  -44  -47  -50  -44
  - Other services           (-31)  -36  -52  -54  -67  -60  -77
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ             RTRS     BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 JAN 2021 (forecast)   (-17)     -              (-10)     -
 DEC 2020                -     (-17)              -     (-11)
 NOV                     -       -                -       -  
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      - 
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      - 
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------
    
    

 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)
