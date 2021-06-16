TABLE-Japan manufacturers stay positive in June - Reuters Tankan

(Click on for main story) TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers remained fairly optimistic in June, the Reuters Tankan poll found, as strong global demand helped the country's gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The mood among services firms was more dour, however, amid continued worries about COVID-19 infections. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2021 2020 SEPT (f'cast) JUN MAY APR MAR FEB JAN =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+21) +22 +21 +13 +6 +3 -1 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+17) +13 +14 +4 0 0 -14 - Textiles/paper (-9) -25 -25 -17 -42 -33 -46 - Chemicals (+47) +53 +53 +32 +33 +29 +19 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+25) +13 +17 +14 +17 +14 0 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-25) -25 -9 -30 -20 -22 -45 (Manufactured products) (+22) +27 +24 +18 +10 +3 +7 - Food (0) 0 0 0 0 +18 +18 - Metal products/machinery (+36) +45 +34 +15 +9 +12 +7 - Electric machinery (+23) +35 +37 +21 +15 +5 +5 - Autos/transport equipment(+23) +30 +16 +30 +16 -7 +15 - Precision machinery/others(+18) +12 +15 +17 +6 -11 -6 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+10) 0 +2 -3 -5 -7 -11 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (0) 0 0 +4 +5 +5 -8 - Retail/wholesale (0) -5 -6 -3 -6 -13 -15 - Wholesalers (+5) +5 -5 -5 -26 -27 -27 - Retailers (-7) -22 -9 0 +23 +8 0 - Information/communications(+60) +60 +60 +64 +42 +44 +36 - Transport/utility (+25) +5 +12 -21 -10 -5 -20 - Other services (+4) -25 -19 -27 -35 -32 -29 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- SEPT 2021 (forecast) +21 - +10 - AUG - - - - JULY - - - - JUNE +22 (+4) 0 (-1) MAY +21 - +2 - APR +13 - -3 - MAR +6 +5 -5 -1 FEB +3 - -7 - JAN -1 - -11 - DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5 NOV -13 - -13 - OCT -26 - -16 - SEP -29 -27 -18 -12 AUG -33 - -23 - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)