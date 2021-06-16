Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan manufacturers stay positive in June - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers remained
fairly optimistic in June, the Reuters Tankan poll found, as
strong global demand helped the country's gradual recovery from
the coronavirus pandemic.
    The mood among services firms was more dour, however, amid
continued worries about COVID-19 infections.
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
    
                      2021                              2020
                      SEPT (f'cast) JUN  MAY  APR  MAR  FEB  JAN
===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (+21)  +22  +21  +13   +6   +3   -1
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (+17)  +13  +14   +4    0    0  -14
  - Textiles/paper            (-9)  -25  -25  -17  -42  -33  -46
  - Chemicals                (+47)  +53  +53  +32  +33  +29  +19
  - Oil refinery/ceramics    (+25)  +13  +17  +14  +17  +14    0
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-25)  -25   -9  -30  -20  -22  -45
 (Manufactured products)     (+22)  +27  +24  +18  +10   +3   +7
  - Food                       (0)    0    0    0    0  +18  +18
  - Metal products/machinery (+36)  +45  +34  +15   +9  +12   +7
  - Electric machinery       (+23)  +35  +37  +21  +15   +5   +5
  - Autos/transport equipment(+23)  +30  +16  +30  +16   -7  +15
  - Precision machinery/others(+18) +12  +15  +17   +6  -11   -6
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS           (+10)    0   +2   -3   -5   -7  -11
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction   (0)    0    0   +4   +5   +5   -8
  - Retail/wholesale           (0)   -5   -6   -3   -6  -13  -15
  - Wholesalers               (+5)   +5   -5   -5  -26  -27  -27
  - Retailers                 (-7)  -22   -9    0  +23   +8    0
  - Information/communications(+60) +60  +60  +64  +42  +44  +36
  - Transport/utility        (+25)   +5  +12  -21  -10   -5  -20
  - Other services            (+4)  -25  -19  -27  -35  -32  -29
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ              RTRS    BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 SEPT 2021 (forecast)   +21      -               +10      -
 AUG                     -       -                -       -
 JULY                    -       -                -       -
 JUNE                   +22     (+4)               0     (-1)
 MAY                    +21      -                +2      -
 APR                    +13      -                -3      -    
 MAR                     +6      +5               -5      -1
 FEB                     +3      -                -7      -
 JAN                     -1      -               -11      -
 DEC 2020                -9     -10               -4      -5
 NOV                    -13      -               -13      -
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      -
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      -
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------



 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)
