TABLE-Japanese businesses least gloomy in 10 months in Dec - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

 (Click on JP/TAN1 for main story)
    TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sentiment among Japanese
manufacturers and service-sector firms in December improved to
its least pessimistic since February, as businesses eyed a slow
and bumpy recovery from COVID-19 disruptions, a Reuters poll
showed on Tuesday.            
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
    
                      2021          2020
                      MAR (f'cast)  DEC  NOV  OCT  SEP  AUG  JUL
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS                (-5)   -9  -13  -26  -29  -33  -44
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (-16)  -20  -19  -40  -40  -36  -49
  - Textiles/paper           (-36)  -36  -33  -64  -45  -42  -54
  - Chemicals                 (+4)    0   -5  -19  -25  -34  -50
  - Oil refinery/ceramics      (0)  -14    0  -14  -25  -14  -12
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-50)  -50  -45  -78  -73  -57  -75
 (Manufactured products)      (+2)   -2  -10  -19  -23  -35  -41
  - Food                       (0)  +18   -9    0    0  -10  -20
  - Metal products/machinery  (+4)  -22   -4  -13  -22  -32  -45
  - Electric machinery         (0)    0   -5  -14   -9  -22  -26
  - Autos/transport equipment(+23)  +23  -17  -23  -36  -64  -67
  - Precision machinery/others(-20) -14  -22  -50  -47  -36  -50
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS            (-4)   -4  -13  -16  -18  -23  -26
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction   (8)    0   -8   -8  -12  -13  -19
  - Retail/wholesale          (-7)   -5  -17  -25  -22  -19  -15
  - Wholesalers              (-14)  -19  -33  -40  -47  -50  -35
  - Retailers                (-14)  +12    0   -6   +6  +17   +5
  - Information/communications(+36) +36  +27  +42  +38  +45  +36
  - Transport/utility          (0)   -6  -11  -26  -21  -44  -47
  - Other services           (-32)  -27  -34  -36  -52  -54  -67
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ             RTRS     BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 MAR 2021 (forecast)     -5      -                -4      -
 FEB                     -       -                -       -
 JAN                     -       -                -       -
 DEC 2020                -9    (-17)              -4    (-11)
 NOV                    -13      -               -13      -
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      -
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      -
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------


 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)
