TABLE-Japanese businesses remain pessimistic in November - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

 (Click on JP/TAN1 for main story)
    TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' business
sentiment was less pessimistic in November, though the broad
results of the Reuters Tankan survey suggested the economy is
still struggling to shake off the drag from the COVID-19 crisis.
            
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
    
                      2021          2020
                      FEB (f'cast)  NOV  OCT  SEP  AUG  JUL  JUN
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS                (-8)  -13  -26  -29  -33  -44  -46
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (-17)  -19  -40  -40  -36  -49  -42
  - Textiles/paper           (-33)  -33  -64  -45  -42  -54  -38
  - Chemicals                  (0)   -5  -19  -25  -34  -50  -33
  - Oil refinery/ceramics      (0)    0  -14  -25  -14  -12  -22
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-44)  -45  -78  -73  -57  -75  -88
 (Manufactured products)      (-2)  -10  -19  -23  -35  -41  -48
  - Food                      (-9)   -9    0    0  -10  -20  -27
  - Metal products/machinery  (+4)   -4  -13  -22  -32  -45  -36
  - Electric machinery         (0)   -5  -14   -9  -22  -26  -35
  - Autos/transport equipment(+17)  -17  -23  -36  -64  -67  -80
  - Precision machinery/others(-29) -22  -50  -47  -36  -50  -71
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS           (-13)  -13  -16  -18  -23  -26  -32
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction   (0)   -8   -8  -12  -13  -19  -12
  - Retail/wholesale         (-21)  -17  -25  -22  -19  -15  -37
  - Wholesalers              (-33)  -33  -40  -47  -50  -35  -60
  - Retailers                 (-7)    0   -6   +6  +17   +5  -11
  - Information/communications(+27) +27  +42  +38  +45  +36  +23
  - Transport/utility        (-16)  -11  -26  -21  -44  -47  -50
  - Other services           (-29)  -34  -36  -52  -54  -67  -60
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ             RTRS     BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 FEB 2021 (forecast)     -8      -               -13      -
 JAN                     -       -                -       -
 DEC 2020                -     (-17)              -     (-11)
 NOV                    -13       -              -13      -
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      -
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      -
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)
