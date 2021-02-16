Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japanese manufacturers' mood improves slightly in Feb - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sentiment among Japanese
manufacturers turned positive in February for the first time
since July 2019, the Reuters Tankan poll found, though firms
remained cautious about the large economic impact of the
coronavirus pandemic.             
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
    
                      2021               2020
                      MAY (f'cast)  FEB  JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT  SEP
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS                (+8)    3   -1   -9  -13  -26  -29
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                   (0)    0  -14  -20  -19  -40  -40
  - Textiles/paper           (-25)  -33  -46  -36  -33  -64  -45
  - Chemicals                (+24)  +29  +19    0   -5  -19  -25
  - Oil refinery/ceramics      (0)  +14    0  -14    0  -14  -25
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-11)  -22  -45  -50  -45  -78  -73
 (Manufactured products)     (+13)   +3   +7   -2  -10  -19  -23
  - Food                       (0)  +18  +18  +18   -9    0    0
  - Metal products/machinery (+28)  +12   +7  -22   -4  -13  -22
  - Electric machinery       (+20)   +5   +5    0   -5  -14   -9
  - Autos/transport equipment  (0)   -7  +15  +23  -17  -23  -36
  - Precision machinery/others (0)  -11   -6  -14  -22  -50  -47
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS             (0)   -7  -11   -4  -13  -16  -18
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction  (-5)    5   -8    0   -8   -8  -12
  - Retail/wholesale           (0)  -13  -15   -5  -17  -25  -22
  - Wholesalers              (-11)  -27  -27  -19  -33  -40  -47
  - Retailers                (+15)   +8    0  +12    0   -6   +6
  - Information/communications(+56) +44  +36  +36  +27  +42  +38
  - Transport/utility          (0)   -5  -20   -6  -11  -26  -21
  - Other services           (-18)  -32  -29  -27  -34  -36  -52
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ              RTRS    BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 MAY 2021 (forecast)    (+8)     -                (0)     -
 APR                     -      (-8)              -      (-6)   
 MAR                     -       -                -       -
 FEB                     +3      -                -7      -
 JAN                     -1      -               -11      -
 DEC 2020                -9     -10               -4      -5
 NOV                    -13      -               -13      -
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      -
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      -
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------


 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)
