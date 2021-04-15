TABLE-Japanese manufacturers' sentiment brightens in April - Reuters Tankan

(Click on JP/TAN1 for main story) TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Sentiment among Japanese manufacturers strengthened to a more than two-year high in April, the Reuters Tankan poll found, with strong demand in the global chip market improving prospects for exporters. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2021 2020 JULY (f'cast) APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+13) +13 +6 +3 -1 -9 -13 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+2) +4 0 0 -14 -20 -19 - Textiles/paper (-9) -17 -42 -33 -46 -36 -33 - Chemicals (+21) +32 +33 +29 +19 0 -5 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+29) +14 +17 +14 0 -14 0 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-40) -30 -20 -22 -45 -50 -45 (Manufactured products) (+19) +18 +10 +3 +7 -2 -10 - Food (0) 0 0 +18 +18 +18 -9 - Metal products/machinery (+26) +15 +9 +12 +7 -22 -4 - Electric machinery (+21) +21 +15 +5 +5 0 -5 - Autos/transport equipment(+23) +30 +16 -7 +15 +23 -17 - Precision machinery/others(+12) +17 +6 -11 -6 -14 -22 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+2) -3 -5 -7 -11 -4 -13 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (+8) +4 +5 +5 -8 0 -8 - Retail/wholesale (-9) -3 -6 -13 -15 -5 -17 - Wholesalers (-10) -5 -26 -27 -27 -19 -33 - Retailers (-7) 0 +23 +8 0 +12 0 - Information/communications(+55) +64 +42 +44 +36 +36 +27 - Transport/utility (+5) -21 -10 -5 -20 -6 -11 - Other services (-18) -27 -35 -32 -29 -27 -34 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- JULY 2021 (forecast) +13 - +2 - JUNE - (+4) - (-1) MAY - - - - APR +13 - -3 - MAR +6 +5 -5 -1 FEB +3 - -7 - JAN -1 - -11 - DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5 NOV -13 - -13 - OCT -26 - -16 - SEP -29 -27 -18 -12 AUG -33 - -23 - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)