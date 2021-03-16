Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE- Japanese manufacturers turn more optimistic in March - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

 (Click on JP/TAN1 for main story)
    TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Sentiment among Japanese
manufacturers strengthened in March, the Reuters Tankan poll
found, suggesting the Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey
due April 1 will show an improvement in their business
sentiment.             
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
    
                      2021                         2020
                      JUNE (f'cast) MAR  FEB  JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (+15)   +6   +3   -1   -9  -13  -26
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                  (+7)    0    0  -14  -20  -19  -40
  - Textiles/paper           (-25)  -42  -33  -46  -36  -33  -64
  - Chemicals                (+33)  +33  +29  +19    0   -5  -19
  - Oil refinery/ceramics    (+33)  +17  +14    0  -14    0  -14
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-20)  -20  -22  -45  -50  -45  -78
 (Manufactured products)     (+19)  +10   +3   +7   -2  -10  -19
  - Food                     (-10)    0  +18  +18  +18   -9    0
  - Metal products/machinery (+30)   +9  +12   +7  -22   -4  -13
  - Electric machinery       (+25)  +15   +5   +5    0   -5  -14
  - Autos/transport equipment(+23)  +16   -7  +15  +23  -17  -23
  - Precision machinery/others(+12)  +6  -11   -6  -14  -22  -50
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS            (+5)   -5   -7  -11   -4  -13  -16
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction   (0)   +5   +5   -8    0   -8   -8
  - Retail/wholesale          (+6)   -6  -13  -15   -5  -17  -25
  - Wholesalers               (-5)  -26  -27  -27  -19  -33  -40
  - Retailers                (+23)  +23   +8    0  +12    0   -6
  - Information/communications(+50) +42  +44  +36  +36  +27  +42
  - Transport/utility         (-5)  -10   -5  -20   -6  -11  -26
  - Other services            (-9)  -35  -32  -29  -27  -34  -36
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ              RTRS    BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 JUNE 2021 (forecast)   +15      -                +5      -
 MAY                     -       -                -       -
 APR                     -      (-8)              -      (-6)   
 MAR                     +6      -                -5      -
 FEB                     +3      -                -7      -
 JAN                     -1      -               -11      -
 DEC 2020                -9     -10               -4      -5
 NOV                    -13      -               -13      -
 OCT                    -26      -               -16      -
 SEP                    -29     -27              -18     -12
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      -
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------



 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)
