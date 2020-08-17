TABLE-Pandemic woes continue to hurt Japan business mood in August

(Click on for main story) TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturers were their least pessimistic in four months in August, the Reuters Tankan survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday, but signalled a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2020 NOV (f'cast) AUG JUL JUN MAY APR MAR =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (-22) -33 -44 -46 -44 -30 -20 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (-24) -36 -49 -42 -45 -37 -29 - Textiles/paper (-42) -42 -54 -38 -55 -42 -38 - Chemicals (0) -34 -50 -33 -31 -20 -13 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-14) -14 -12 -22 -37 -25 -12 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-57) -57 -75 -88 -71 -75 -71 (Manufactured products) (-22) -35 -41 -48 -44 -26 -16 - Food (-10) -10 -20 -27 -40 -9 -27 - Metal products/machinery (-28) -32 -45 -36 -52 -37 -19 - Electric machinery (-17) -22 -26 -35 -21 -20 -10 - Autos/transport equipment(-36) -64 -67 -80 -70 -45 -20 - Precision machinery/others(-14) -36 -50 -71 -47 -20 -6 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (-26) -23 -26 -32 -36 -23 -10 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (-31) -13 -19 -12 -5 +4 +16 - Retail/wholesale (-21) -19 -15 -37 -44 -31 -37 - Wholesalers (-40) -50 -35 -60 -48 -27 -44 - Retailers (0) +17 +5 -11 -41 -35 -30 - Information/communications(+45) +45 +36 +23 +25 +23 +55 - Transport/utility (-38) -44 -47 -50 -44 -37 -39 - Other services (-50) -54 -67 -60 -77 -53 0 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- NOV 2020 (forecast) (-22) - (-26) - OCT - - - - SEP - (-27) - (-14) AUG -33 - -23 - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)