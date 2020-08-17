Market News
August 17, 2020

TABLE-Pandemic woes continue to hurt Japan business mood in August

    TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturers were their
least pessimistic in four months in August, the Reuters Tankan
survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday, but signalled a
slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.            
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

                      2020
                      NOV (f'cast)  AUG  JUL  JUN  MAY  APR  MAR
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (-22)  -33  -44  -46  -44  -30  -20
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (-24)  -36  -49  -42  -45  -37  -29
  - Textiles/paper           (-42)  -42  -54  -38  -55  -42  -38
  - Chemicals                  (0)  -34  -50  -33  -31  -20  -13
  - Oil refinery/ceramics    (-14)  -14  -12  -22  -37  -25  -12
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-57)  -57  -75  -88  -71  -75  -71
 (Manufactured products)     (-22)  -35  -41  -48  -44  -26  -16
  - Food                     (-10)  -10  -20  -27  -40   -9  -27
  - Metal products/machinery (-28)  -32  -45  -36  -52  -37  -19
  - Electric machinery       (-17)  -22  -26  -35  -21  -20  -10
  - Autos/transport equipment(-36)  -64  -67  -80  -70  -45  -20
  - Precision machinery/others(-14) -36  -50  -71  -47  -20   -6
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS           (-26)  -23  -26  -32  -36  -23  -10
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction (-31)  -13  -19  -12   -5   +4  +16
  - Retail/wholesale         (-21)  -19  -15  -37  -44  -31  -37
  - Wholesalers              (-40)  -50  -35  -60  -48  -27  -44
  - Retailers                  (0)  +17   +5  -11  -41  -35  -30
  - Information/communications(+45) +45  +36  +23  +25  +23  +55
  - Transport/utility        (-38)  -44  -47  -50  -44  -37  -39
  - Other services           (-50)  -54  -67  -60  -77  -53    0
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ             RTRS     BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 NOV 2020 (forecast)   (-22)     -              (-26)     -  
 OCT                     -       -                -       - 
 SEP                     -     (-27)              -     (-14)
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      - 
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------

 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)
