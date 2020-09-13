Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Pandemic woes keep Japan business mood gloomy in September - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Click on JP/TAN1 for main story)
    TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturers remained
pessimistic for the 14th straight month in September, and though
the gloom eased somewhat the broad results of the Reuters Tankan
survey pointed to a painfully slow recovery for the
coronavirus-stricken economy.            
    The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A negative reading means that
pessimists outnumber optimists.
    Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

                      2020
                      DEC (f'cast)  SEP  AUG  JUL  JUN  MAY  APR
 ===============================================================
 MANUFACTURERS               (-19)  -29  -33  -44  -46  -44  -30
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 (Materials)                 (-28)  -40  -36  -49  -42  -45  -37
  - Textiles/paper           (-36)  -45  -42  -54  -38  -55  -42
  - Chemicals                (-15)  -25  -34  -50  -33  -31  -20
  - Oil refinery/ceramics    (-13)  -25  -14  -12  -22  -37  -25
  - Steel/nonferrous metals  (-55)  -73  -57  -75  -88  -71  -75
 (Manufactured products)     (-14)  -23  -35  -41  -48  -44  -26
  - Food                       (0)    0  -10  -20  -27  -40   -9
  - Metal products/machinery (-15)  -22  -32  -45  -36  -52  -37
  - Electric machinery        (-5)   -9  -22  -26  -35  -21  -20
  - Autos/transport equipment(-14)  -36  -64  -67  -80  -70  -45
  - Precision machinery/others(-33) -47  -36  -50  -71  -47  -20
 ===============================================================
 NON-MANUFACTURERS           (-17)  -18  -23  -26  -32  -36  -23
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
  - Real estate/construction   (0)  -12  -13  -19  -12   -5   +4
  - Retail/wholesale         (-30)  -22  -19  -15  -37  -44  -31
  - Wholesalers              (-47)  -47  -50  -35  -60  -48  -27
  - Retailers                (-12)   +6  +17   +5  -11  -41  -35
  - Information/communications(+38) +38  +45  +36  +23  +25  +23
  - Transport/utility        (-21)  -21  -44  -47  -50  -44  -37
  - Other services           (-44)  -52  -54  -67  -60  -77  -53
 ===============================================================
          *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
 ===============================================================
                        MANUFACTURERS         NON-MANUFACTURERS
                        RTRS    BOJ             RTRS     BOJ
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 DEC 2020 (forecast)   (-19)     -              (-17)     -
 NOV                     -       -                -       -  
 OCT                     -       -                -       - 
 SEP                    -29    (-27)             -18    (-14)
 AUG                    -33      -               -23      -
 JULY                   -44      -               -26      -
 JUNE                   -46     -34              -32     -17
 MAY                    -44      -               -36      -
 APRIL                  -30      -               -23      -
 MARCH                  -20      -8              -10      +8
 FEB                     -5      -               +15      - 
 JAN                     -6      -               +14      -
 DEC 2019                -6       0              +14     +20
 NOV                     -9      -               +12      -
 OCT                     -5      -               +25      -
 SEP                     -7      +5              +19     +21
 AUG                     -4      -               +13      -
 JULY                    +3      -               +25      -
 JUNE                    +6      +7              +22     +23
 MAY                    +12      -               +27      -
 APRIL                   +8      -               +24      -
 MARCH                  +10     +12              +22     +21
 FEB                    +13      -               +22      -
 JAN                    +18      -               +31      -
 DEC 2018               +23     +19              +31     +24
 NOV                    +26      -               +30      -
 OCT                    +28      -               +24      -
 SEPT                   +26     +19              +33     +22
 AUG                    +30      -               +25      -
 JULY                   +25      -               +34      -
 JUNE                   +26     +21              +35     +24
 MAY                    +22      -               +39      -
 APRIL                  +21      -               +36      -
 MARCH                  +28     +24              +35     +23
 FEB                    +29      -               +33      -
 JAN                    +35      -               +33      -
----------------------------------------------------------------


 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)
