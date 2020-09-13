TABLE-Pandemic woes keep Japan business mood gloomy in September - Reuters Tankan

(Click on JP/TAN1 for main story) TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturers remained pessimistic for the 14th straight month in September, and though the gloom eased somewhat the broad results of the Reuters Tankan survey pointed to a painfully slow recovery for the coronavirus-stricken economy. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2020 DEC (f'cast) SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY APR =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (-19) -29 -33 -44 -46 -44 -30 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (-28) -40 -36 -49 -42 -45 -37 - Textiles/paper (-36) -45 -42 -54 -38 -55 -42 - Chemicals (-15) -25 -34 -50 -33 -31 -20 - Oil refinery/ceramics (-13) -25 -14 -12 -22 -37 -25 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-55) -73 -57 -75 -88 -71 -75 (Manufactured products) (-14) -23 -35 -41 -48 -44 -26 - Food (0) 0 -10 -20 -27 -40 -9 - Metal products/machinery (-15) -22 -32 -45 -36 -52 -37 - Electric machinery (-5) -9 -22 -26 -35 -21 -20 - Autos/transport equipment(-14) -36 -64 -67 -80 -70 -45 - Precision machinery/others(-33) -47 -36 -50 -71 -47 -20 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (-17) -18 -23 -26 -32 -36 -23 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (0) -12 -13 -19 -12 -5 +4 - Retail/wholesale (-30) -22 -19 -15 -37 -44 -31 - Wholesalers (-47) -47 -50 -35 -60 -48 -27 - Retailers (-12) +6 +17 +5 -11 -41 -35 - Information/communications(+38) +38 +45 +36 +23 +25 +23 - Transport/utility (-21) -21 -44 -47 -50 -44 -37 - Other services (-44) -52 -54 -67 -60 -77 -53 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- DEC 2020 (forecast) (-19) - (-17) - NOV - - - - OCT - - - - SEP -29 (-27) -18 (-14) AUG -33 - -23 - JULY -44 - -26 - JUNE -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APRIL -30 - -23 - MARCH -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JULY +3 - +25 - JUNE +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APRIL +8 - +24 - MARCH +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - DEC 2018 +23 +19 +31 +24 NOV +26 - +30 - OCT +28 - +24 - SEPT +26 +19 +33 +22 AUG +30 - +25 - JULY +25 - +34 - JUNE +26 +21 +35 +24 MAY +22 - +39 - APRIL +21 - +36 - MARCH +28 +24 +35 +23 FEB +29 - +33 - JAN +35 - +33 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)