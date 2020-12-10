Japan's ruling LDP calls for tax system encouraging carbon-free investment - document

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday called for creating a tax system encouraging companies to invest in technology that helps the country achieve a carbon-free society, a document approved by the party’s tax panel showed.

In a proposal to the government on tax reforms for next fiscal year, the LDP called for expanding tax exemptions for firms that increase carbon-free investment, according to the draft obtained by Reuters.

It also proposed extending by two years tax reductions for environment-friendly cars, and cut the tax charged on aviation fuel to help airlines hit by COVID-19, the draft showed. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink, writing by Leika Kihara)