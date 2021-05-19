Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

Japan April exports jump 38% year/year - MOF

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports surged 38.0% in
April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand.
    The rise compared with a 30.9% increase expected by
economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 16.1% increase in
March.
    Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median
estimate for an 8.8% increase.
    The trade balance came to a surplus of 255.3 billion yen 
($2.34 billion), versus the median estimate for a 140.0 billion
yen surplus.
    To view full tables, go to the ministry's website:
($1 = 109.2700 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
