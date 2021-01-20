Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

Japan Dec exports rise 2.0% year/year - MOF

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 2.0% in
December from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data
showed on Thursday, posting the first annual increase in two
years and reflecting a pick-up in overseas demand despite the
ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 
    The rise compares with economists' median estimate for a
2.4% increase in a Reuters poll. It followed a 4.2% decline in
November.
    Imports fell 11.6%, against the median estimate for a 14.0%
decrease, bringing the trade balance to a surplus of 751 billion
yen ($7.25 billion). The poll called for a 942.8 billion yen
surplus.
    To view full tables, go to the MOF website:
    here

($1 = 103.5400 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up