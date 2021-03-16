Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

Japan February exports fall 4.5% year/year - MOF

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 4.5% in
February from a year earlier, down for the first time in three
months, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.
    The reading compared with a 0.8% decrease expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4% rise in
January.
    Imports rose 11.8% in the year to February, versus the
median estimate for an 11.9% increase and reversing from a 9.5%
drop in the previous month.
    The trade balance came to a surplus of 217.4 billion yen 
($1.99 billion), versus the median estimate for a 420.0 billion
yen surplus.
    To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:
    here

    ($1 = 109.0300 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up