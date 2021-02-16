Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

Japan Jan exports rise 6.4% year/year - MOF

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 6.4% in
January from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Wednesday, underlining a steady pick-up in overseas demand. 
    The result compared with a 6.6% increase expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.0% rise in
December.
    Imports fell 9.5% in the year to January, versus the median
estimate of a 6.0% decrease.
    The trade balance swung to a deficit of 323.9 billion yen 
($3.05 billion), versus the median estimate of a 600 billion yen
deficit.
    To view full tables, go to the MOF website:
    here

($1 = 106.0300 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
