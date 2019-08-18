Japan July exports fall 1.6% year/year - MOF

Market News
TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s exports fell 1.6% in July from a year earlier, slipping for an eighth straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

The result compared with a 2.2% decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.6% drop in June.

Imports slipped 1.2% in the year to July, versus the median estimate of a 2.7% decline.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 249.6 billion yen ($2.35 billion), against the median estimate of a 200.0 billion yen deficit.

To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at:

($1 = 106.4300 yen)

