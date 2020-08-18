Market News
August 18, 2020

Japan July exports fall 19.2% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s exports fell 19.2% in July from a year earlier, posting a fifth straight month of double-digit declines, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the pain the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global demand.

The fall compared with economists’ median forecast for a 21.0% decrease in a Reuters poll. It followed a 26.2% fall in the previous month.

Imports fell 22.3% in the year to July, versus the median estimate for a 22.8% decrease.

As a result, the trade balance came to a surplus of 11.6 billion yen ($110.2 million), versus the median estimate of a 77.6 billion yen deficit.

here ($1 = 105.2300 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

