Market News
July 19, 2020 / 11:58 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Japan June exports slump 26.2% year/year - MOF

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s exports plunged 26.2% in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday.

The fall compared with a 24.9% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 28.3% fall in May, which was the biggest annual decline since September 2009.

Imports fell 14.4% in the year to June, versus the median estimate for a 16.8% decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 268.8 billion yen ($2.51 billion), versus the median estimate for a 35.8 billion yen shortfall.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website:

here ($1 = 107.0600 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below