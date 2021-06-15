Japan May exports rise 49.6% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s exports rose 49.6% in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The rise compares with a 51.3% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 38% rise in April.

Imports jumped 27.9% in the year to May versus the median estimate for a 26.6% gain.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 187.1 billion yen ($1.70 billion), versus the median estimate for a 91.2 billion yen shortfall.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:

here ($1 = 110.0900 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)