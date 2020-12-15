Japan Nov exports fall 4.2% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s exports fell 4.2% in November from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, as the pain from the COVID-19 crisis continued.

That compared with a 0.5% rise expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 0.2% fall in October.

Imports dropped 11.1%, versus the median estimate for a 10.5% decline.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 366.8 billion yen ($3.54 billion), against the median estimate of a 529.8 billion yen surplus.

here ($1 = 103.6300 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)