Japan Oct exports fall 0.2% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 0.2% in October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday. The result compared with a 4.5% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 4.9% fall in September. Imports fell 13.3% in the year to October, versus the median estimate of a 9.0% drop. The trade balance came to a surplus of 872.9 billion yen ($8.4 billion), versus the median estimate of a 250.0 billion yen surplus. For the poll story: For the full tables, see the MOF website: here ($1 = 104.1600 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)