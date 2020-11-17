Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

Japan Oct exports fall 0.2% year/year - MOF

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 0.2% in
October from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Wednesday.
    The result compared with a 4.5% decline expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 4.9% fall in
September.
    Imports fell 13.3% in the year to October, versus the median
estimate of a 9.0% drop.
    The trade balance came to a surplus of 872.9 billion yen 
($8.4 billion), versus the median estimate of a 250.0 billion
yen surplus.
($1 = 104.1600 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
