June 18, 2018 / 12:27 AM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 1-Japan exports accelerate in May, trade protectionism remains a risk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * May exports +8.1 pct yr/yr vs forecast +7.5 pct
    * Imports +14.0 pct yr/yr vs forecast +8.2 pct
    * Trade surplus with U.S. shrinks
    * Protectionism remains a risk for Japan's exports

    By Stanley White
    TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose in May at
the fastest pace in four months thanks to increased shipments of
cars, car parts, and semiconductor equipment in a sign that
global demand is gaining strength.  
    Exports rose 8.1 percent in May from the same period a year
ago, more than the median estimate for a 7.5 percent annual
increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. In April,
exports grew an annual 7.8 percent.
    Exports are likely to continue to grow thanks to increased
demand for manufacturing equipment, cars and car parts, but
Japan's trade surplus with the United States makes it a
potential target for U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist
policies. 
    Japan's exports to the United States rose 5.8 percent
year-on-year in May, faster than a 4.3 percent year-on-year in
April, due to higher shipments of car parts.
    Imports rose 14.0 percent in the year to May, versus the
median estimate for an 8.2 percent increase.
    The trade balance was a deficit of 578.3 billion yen ($5.23
billion), versus the median estimate for a 235.0 billion yen
deficit.
    Imports from the United States rose 19.9 percent
year-on-year as imports of U.S. aircraft and coal grew.
    As a result, Japan's trade surplus with the United States
fell 17.3 percent year-on-year to 340.7 billion yen ($3.08
billion).
    The decline in the trade surplus is unlikely to exempt Japan
from White House criticism as President Donald Trump's
administration raises tariffs to lower the U.S. trade deficit
and combat what it says are unfair trade policies.
    Trump is pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of
Chinese imports, and China's Commerce Ministry has said it would
respond with tariffs "of the same scale and strength," sparking
fears of a full-blown trade war.             
    Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports,
which affect Japanese companies, and has also criticised Japan
for its low level of imports of American vehicles. 
($1 = 110.5800 yen)

 (Reporting by Stanley White
Editing by Eric Meijer)
