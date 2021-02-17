Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

UPDATE 1-Japan's exports, machine orders pick up as demand recovers

By Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daniel Leussink

 (Adds machinery orders, poll, context)
    * Jan exports +6.4% yr/yr vs forecast +6.6%
    * Dec core orders +5.2% m/m vs forecast -6.2%
    * Manufacturers turn positive for 1st time since mid-2019
-poll
    * Q1 GDP seen contracting again on renewed COVID-19 curbs  

    TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports accelerated in
January, led by a jump in Chinese demand, and manufacturers'
sentiment turned positive for the first time since 2019
signalling a gradual recovery from last year's deep coronavirus
slump.
     Core machinery orders, a volatile but leading indicator of
capital spending, unexpectedly rose for the third straight month
in December, an encouraging sign for a private demand-led
recovery, even as renewed curbs to contain the pandemic weighed
on business activity.
    The indicators underscored the fragile nature of the
recovery, as policymakers struggled to balance virus containment
with efforts to revive the world's third-largest economy and
fixing its dire finances.
    The indicators followed fourth-quarter gross domestic
product data on Monday that showed Japan's economy grew more
than expected, as a fast-recovering Chinese economy helped boost
exports and capital expenditure.             
    Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday exports rose
6.4% in January from a year earlier, roughly in line with a 6.6%
increase seen by economists in a Reuters poll and following a
2.0% gain in December.
    By region, exports to China, Japan's largest trading
partner, jumped 37.5% in the year to January, biggest gain since
April 2010, led by chip-making equipment, plastics and
nonferrous metal. U.S.-bound shipments fell 4.8%, dragged down
by airplanes, motors and car parts.
    Reflecting soft domestic demand, imports fell 9.5% in the
year to January, versus the median estimate for a 6.0% drop,
swinging a trade balance to a deficit of 323.9 billion yen 
($3.05 billion).
    Analysts expect Japan's economy to contract in the current
quarter, as service consumption is hit hard by renewed state of
emergency curbs issued last month and set to last until March.
    Separate data by the Cabinet Office showed core machinery
orders, considered an indicator of capital spending for the next
six to nine months, rose 5.2% in December from the previous
month, versus a 6.2% drop expected. 
    Raising worries about the outlook, manufacturers surveyed by
the Cabinet Office expected core orders to fall 8.5% in
January-March, after advancing 16.8% in the previous quarter.
    Japanese manufacturers' morale turned positive for the first
time since July 2019 in February but a renewed state of
emergency led service-sector sentiment to worsen, as the
COVID-19 hampered businesses, the Reuters Tankan survey showed.
            

($1 = 106.1000 yen)

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by
Sam Holmes)
