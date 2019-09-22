U.S.-Japan trade talks will bring peace of mind to farmers, automakers - NHK

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said U.S.-Japan trade talks will result in an outcome that will bring peace of mind to farmers and automakers, according to an interview with public broadcaster NHK aired on Sunday.

Motegi, as economy minister, handled talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and is expected to meet him ahead of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the coming week.

“(We) have been holding negotiations on the basis of trust,” Motegi told NHK in the interview. “I don’t have any worry at all about the things ahead.”

Trump and Abe are expected to clinch a deal on farm tariffs and digital trade when they meet in New York. Full details of the prospective trade agreement have not been disclosed.