Market News
July 30, 2020 / 11:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.8% in June - govt

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate fell while the availability of jobs declined in June, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in June, down from 2.9% in May, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. The median forecast was 3.1%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio slumped to 1.11 in June from 1.20 in May, marking the lowest reading since October 2014, labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was 1.16.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry’s website:

here

Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website. Reporting by Hiroko Hamada and Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below