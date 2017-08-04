Japan June nominal and real pay fall y/y, a blow to consumption

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Basic compensation for Japan's workers fell for the first time in more than a year in June due to a decline in summer bonus payments, and real wages dropped at the fastest pace in two years, threatening a recent revival in consumer spending. Wage earners' nominal cash earnings fell an annual 0.4 percent in June, the first decline since May 2016, labour ministry data showed on Friday. Base compensation, which accounts for the bulk of total nominal cash earnings, rose 0.4 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than a revised 0.5 percent annual increase in the previous month. Real, or inflation-adjusted, wages fell an annual 0.8 percent in June, the biggest decline since June 2015. Further declines in real wages would be a blow to hopes that consumer spending is strong enough to generate sustained inflation. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, fell 0.2 percent in June from a year earlier versus a revised 0.3 percent year-on-year increase in May. Special payments, such as bonuses, fell 1.5 percent in June from a year ago, the first decline since January as some companies reduced the amount of bonus payments to their workers. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in June: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Payments (amount) (yr/yr pct change) Total cash earnings 429,686 yen -0.4 -Monthly wage 261,583 yen +0.4 -Regular pay 242,582 yen +0.4 -Overtime pay 19,001 yen -0.2 -Special payments 168,103 yen -1.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) (yr/yr pct change) Overall 50.221 mln +2.6 -General employees 34.852 mln +2.6 -Part-time employees 15.369 mln +2.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk)