Japan's real wages post first rise in four months in January

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages rose for the first time in four months in January, official data showed on Friday, offering a hopeful sign for the economy as risks from the coronavirus crisis overshadow the outlook. Japan's economy is under pressure from the hit to tourism and output amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has emerged as a threat to growth in the current quarter. Real wages, a gauge of household purchasing power, rose 0.7% in January from a year earlier, labour ministry data showed, following a revised 1.1% decline in the previous month. The uptick marked the first rise since September, the data showed. Improvements in wages could boost consumer sentiment and help fuel a domestic demand-led recovery, offsetting the coronavirus outbreak and the government decision to raises taxes nationwide in October. The monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings rose 1.5% in the year to January after a revised 0.2% decline in the previous month. One-off special payments advanced 10.4% in January after a revised 0.4% decline in December. Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings and determines a wage trend - grew 1.4%, the data showed. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, dropped 1.8% in January from a year earlier, down for a fifth straight month. Revelations last year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017. The flaw has made it harder to gauge the actual wage trend. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in January: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change) Total cash earnings 276,520 yen ($2,588.17) +1.5 -Monthly wage 262,555 yen +1.2 -Regular pay 243,686 yen +1.4 -Overtime pay 18,869 yen -1.8 -Special payments 13,965 yen 10.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change) Overall 51.229 mln +1.9 -General employees 34.901 mln +1.8 -Part-time employees 16.328 mln +2.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: here ($1 = 106.8400 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink, editing by Larry King)