BOJ has no plans now for policy framework review -depgov Wakatabe

MATSUYAMA, Japan, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday the central bank had no immediate plans to conduct a fresh review of its monetary policy framework.

The BOJ must be mindful that European and U.S. central banks are undertaking policy reviews to scrutinise whether their inflation targets and tools are sufficient, Wakatabe said.

“But there are no plans now for the BOJ to conduct a policy review, like one being conducted by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)