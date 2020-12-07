CORRECTED-Japan government likely to decide new economic measures of 73 trillion yen on Tuesday - NHK

(Corrects size of economic package to 73 trillion yen (not 7.3 bln) in headline and first paragraph.)

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is likely to decide on new economic measures totalling roughly 73 trillion yen ($700 billion) on Tuesday, NHK public television reported on Monday.

The economic measures will include those dealing with preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as shifting towards building a post-pandemic economy, NHK added. ($1 = 104.2400 yen) ($1 = 104.2500 yen) (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Catherine Evans)