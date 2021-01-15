Japan to cap wholesale power prices at 200 yen/kWh after squeeze

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan will cap wholesale electricity prices as an emergency measure after a market squeeze drove prices to successive record highs amid a surge in heating demand as temperatures dropped.

The price will be capped at 200 yen ($1.93) per kilowatt hour from Jan. 17 to ensure market stability for participants, the industry ministry said in a statement. ($1=103.8000 yen) (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)