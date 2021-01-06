UPDATE 1-Japan steps up monitoring as electricity market prices hit record high

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese energy regulators have stepped up surveillance of the electricity market as prices have surged in recent days, hitting successive records and the price topping 100 yen per kilowatt hour (kWh) on Wednesday.

Power prices on the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX) have been jolted higher as electricity generators struggle with capacity, higher input costs and colder temperatures that are driving demand for heating.

The Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission is closely watching trading on JEPX, Yoshiaki Kuroda, director of market policy planning, told Reuters by phone.

“We are taking extra care with surveillance to see whether there is any improper trading as power prices have rallied significantly since the middle of last month,” he said.

He said the watchdog had found no improper trades so far and noted many power plants had lowered run rates or were forced to suspend operations due to delayed arrivals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, a major fuel in Japan’s electricity mix.

Japan’s electricity grid coordinator, known as OCCTO, also stepped in to avoid power shortages in the Tokyo and Osaka regions.

OCCTO issued instructions to utilities and other power suppliers to operate their generation units at full capacity and offer surplus supplies to the market, a notice on its website said.

Electricity prices reached 103.1 yen ($1) per kilowatt hour on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

LNG prices in Asia have also been surging, pushing up costs for power generators.

“The cold weather in Japan and other parts of Asia coinciding with an acute shortage of LNG supplies is causing this hiccup in the power market,” one electricity market specialist said.

($1 = 102.7500 yen)