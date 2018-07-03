Japan govt signs off on energy policy keeping source targets unchanged

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan approved an updated basic energy policy on Tuesday, leaving its ideal mix of power sources for 2030 in line with targets set three years ago, despite criticism it places too much emphasis on unpopular nuclear power. The government signed off on the plan at a Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday after a public comment period, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement. The final version differs little from a draft that was released in May. The following table lists Japan's power mix ratio targets for 2030 Power source Pct Geothermal 1.0-1.1 Biomass 3.7-4.6 Wind 1.7 Solar 7 Hydro 8.8-9.2 Nuclear 20-22 LNG 27 Oil 3 Coal 26 Total 100 Following is a breakdown of Japan's electricity power mix goals for the 2030/31 fiscal year in comparison with the actual mix in 2010/11 and 2016/17. 2010 2016 2030 Renewable 10 pct 15 pct 22-24 pct Nuclear 25 pct 2 pct 22-20 pct Fossil fuels 65 pct 83 pct 56 pct (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)