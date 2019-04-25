Japan's FamilyMart to spend Y25 bln on tech amid labour shortage

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese convenience store FamilyMart Holdings said it was set to invest 25 billion yen ($223 million) on labour-saving technologies and spend more to help its franchisees, who have been struggling with a labour crunch, to stay open 24 hours.

FamilyMart and bigger rival 7-Eleven have come under pressure to abandon their 24-hour store policies amid a shortage of workers.

FamilyMart recently announced a partnership with Panasonic Corp for self check-out, digital displays and other labour-saving technologies. ($1 = 111.9800 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)