BOJ to highlight climate risks as key theme of bank tests this year - sources

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will for the first time highlight climate change risks as among key themes in this year’s bank examinations, three people familiar with the matter said.

In its guidelines on the examinations due next month, the BOJ will stress its readiness to work closely with Japan’s banking regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), in analysing the impact of climate risks on financial institutions, the sources told Reuters.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The BOJ conducts examinations on financial institutions each year but does not have regulatory authority, which falls under the FSA. Neither the BOJ nor the FSA currently stress-test domestic banks on climate risks. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)