About 30 believed killed in suspected arson attack on Japan studio

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - About 30 people were feared dead in a suspected arson attack on an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday, an official for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.

Twenty people were confirmed dead and about 10 more had no vital signs, the official said, using a traditional term until death has been verified by a doctor.

Scores were injured when the building was torched by a man who shouted “die” as he doused the building with petrol. NHK said. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)