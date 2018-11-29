Company News
Japan calls S.Korea ruling on forced labourers unacceptable

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top court ruling on Thursday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd must compensate South Koreans in two separate cases for their forced labour during World War Two is totally unacceptable, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a statement.

“This fundamentally overturns the legal basis for friendly ties between Japan and South Korea and is extremely regrettable. It is totally unacceptable,” Kono said in a statement. (Reporting by Elaine Lies, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry)

