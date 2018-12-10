Japan state-backed fund JIC chief resigns amid pay dispute

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The head of the stated-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC), Masaaki Tanaka, said on Monday he and eight other board members would resign citing distrust of the trade ministry after a public dispute over their compensation.

The resignations throw into turmoil the public-private fund launched only three months ago with 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) of government money to help boost innovation among Japanese companies.

An official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which oversees the JIC, last week blasted what it sees as excessive pay demands by Tanaka and other top management and said trust between the ministry and the JIC had been damaged. ($1 = 112.7200 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)