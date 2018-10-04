CORRECTED-Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at $109.77/T - source

(Corrects month in second paragraph to September, not October)

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Global miner Glencore and Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power agreed on a price of $109.77 per tonne for supplies of thermal coal from Australia for the year through September 2019, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The agreed price, which serves as a benchmark for supplies of seaborne thermal coal in Asia, was 16 percent higher than the contract for the year through September this year. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)